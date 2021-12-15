THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Travel along Highway 527 will be impacted by a a low pressure system that is expected to track into the Upper Great Lakes on Thursday.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Significant rainfall tonight. The latest from Environment Canada is for rain, heavy at times, which is expected to begin late this evening or after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 35 mm are possible by the time rain changes to snow early Thursday morning.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Significant rainfall possible tonight. Strong wind, snow and blowing snow Thursday.

Rain, heavy at times, is expected to begin late this evening or after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 25 mm are possible by the time rain changes to snow early Thursday morning.

Strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h will develop Thursday morning. Reduced visibility in blowing snow is expected Thursday, along with snowfall amounts near 10 cm.