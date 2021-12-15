RED LAKE – NEWS – On December 11th, 2021 at approximately 6:15 pm CST, officers from the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop at the junction of Highway 125 and Highway 105, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

As a result of the investigation Lindsay FAVELL, 35, of Ear Falls, was charged with:

1x Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid, contrary of Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

1x Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid, contrary of Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

1x Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary of Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

1x Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

FAVELL was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on January 20th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.