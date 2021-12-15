THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather alerts in effect for the City of Thunder Bay, Superior West, Nipigon, Rossport, and west into Atikokan, Quetico and along Highway 17 into Marathon and Beardmore.

Rain, heavy at times, is expected to begin Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time rain changes to snow on Thursday morning. Areas near Lake Superior could get higher amounts due to south/southeast winds off of the lake. Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are also possible especially on Thursday afternoon.

The event is due to a low pressure system that is expected to track through the Midwest into the Upper Great Lakes by Wednesday. There is still uncertainty into the location and intensity of the system. Appropriate warnings may be issued if the situation warrants.

From the NOAA in the US, for Minnesota and the eastern side of Lake Superior, “In addition to all the other concerns with the approaching storm system tomorrow evening we are tacking on another one. With temperatures quickly plummeting on the backside of the system there is growing concern of a Flash Freeze. The rapid decrease in temperatures combined with the liquid presence of water at the surface may lead to black ice.

“Additionally, strong westerly winds will also be present during the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time if commuting Thursday morning and leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles”.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. There will be periods of drizzle beginning near noon. Fog patches. High plus 5.

Periods of drizzle changing to rain near midnight along with fog patches. Rainfall amounts 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 after midnight. Low plus 3.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Fog patches may happen as well. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 7.

Periods of drizzle changing to periods of snow before morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 near midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 20 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Snow is in the forecast for Sachigo Lake. Periods of snow mixed with freezing drizzle ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning and afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6.

For the evening the skies will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle in the evening and after midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 3 in the evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning along with fog patches. Wind south 20 km/h. High 6.

Periods of drizzle will be changing to periods of snow before morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.