PASS LAKE – NEWS – Thunder Bay OPP are advising that the situation near the Portage Drive area of Pass Lake has been resolved.

Police have departed the area and there is no threat to the public.

Traffic can return to the Portage Drive area.

There was a man in a home who had barricaded himself inside. He was due to the calm professionalism of the OPP Crisis Team talked out of the home early this afternoon, surrendering to police.

There is no word from OPP over any charges in this incident at this point.

Police early this morning were advising the public to avoid the area.

