PASS LAKE – NEWS – On December 14, 2021 at 2:59 a.m., Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) received a call from a Pass Lake resident.

Officers of the Thunder Bay O.P.P. Detachment were dispatched and are currently investigating a major incident in the Portage Drive area.

There is a large police presence and police are requesting the public avoid the area of Portage Drive, Pass Lake if possible.

The O.P.P. will update the public with further information as the investigation progresses.

To enhance public safety the public should refrain from posting photos and video on social media.