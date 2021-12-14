RED LAKE – NEWS – On December 11th, 2021 at approximately 3:20 am, officers from the Red Lake Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a Disturbance call around the Pine Crescent area, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

While attending the call-for-service, Officer(s) located a vehicle in the ditch. Through the investigation, Officer(s) deemed the driver to be a part of the Disturbance call and it was determined that they had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

The female driver was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Sheryl LAWSON, 37, of Red Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

1x Dangerous Operation, contrary to Section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code;

1x Assault with a Weapon, contrary to Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to Section 430(4) of the Criminal Code;

They was held for a Bail Hearing and released by way of Release Order for Red Lake court on January 20th, 2022 at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.