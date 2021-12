Atikokan – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Thursday.

Snow will begin early this morning and persist through the afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by this evening. Additionally, southerly flow off Lake Superior may enhance snowfall rates, leading to locally higher amounts for some areas.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Local blowing snow is also anticipated.