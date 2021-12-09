Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to 14 incidents over the past twenty-four hours.
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last report.
Daily update from 12/08/2021 to 12/09/2021
|Recent incidents
|14
|
|-1 from yesterday
|Violent
|5
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|4
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|2
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|3
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|3
|Quality of Life