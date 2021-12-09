December 9, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crimestoppers guns gangs drugs crime TBPS Police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to 14 incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last report.

Daily update from 12/08/2021 to 12/09/2021

Recent incidents
14 arrow_up -1 from yesterday
Violent
5 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
4 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
2 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life