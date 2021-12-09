Thunder Bay – Weather – For the Thunder Bay, Superior West, Nipigon, Lake Nipigon regions the forecast is calling for snow. Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for those parts of Ontario.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Thursday. Snow will begin early Thursday morning and persist into the afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Thursday evening. Additionally, southerly flow off Lake Superior may enhance the snowfall rates, leading to locally higher amounts for some areas.

Local blowing snow is also anticipated.

Further to the east there is a snowfall warning in effect.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snow at times heavy, with total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm possible by Friday morning, will also be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h causing occasional blowing snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Thunder Bay Weather

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of snow and local blowing snow are forecast for this morning. 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 15 this morning.

Tonight will see those periods of snow ending early this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -8 in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow this morning will be followed by periods of snow beginning this morning which will be changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Two centimetres of the white stuff is expected. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming west 20 late this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is -19 in Sachigo Lake this morning. There will be snow with about two centimetres expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. This means there is a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Mainly cloudy skies through the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 7 this evening then falling. Wind chill near minus 17.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -7 in Dryden to start the morning. Periods of snow and local blowing snow with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening followed by partly cloudy conditions. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 14.