Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is pleased to announce another round of successful entrepreneurs who participated in the Starter Company Plus program. The participants saw a total of ten business owners go through the program. Over the past year, there has been a total of 20 entrepreneurs to successfully complete the program and receive the $5000 grant, totaling $100,000.

“As many know, the pandemic has impacted small businesses and being able to continue to support our local business community through this past year has been truly inspiring,” states Eric Zakrewski, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC. ”The Starter Company Plus program is a great tool for entrepreneurs to create or expand a sustainable business, create new jobs. Through the continued success of the program, we can ensure Thunder Bay’s economy remains diverse and continues to grow.”

The program is supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade and is lead locally by the Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre, part of the Thunder Bay CEDC. The goal of the program is to mentor and train local entrepreneurs who are looking to start up, expand or purchase an existing business. Participants completed workshops relating to market research, business insurance, social media marketing, and financial decision making.

“The Starter Company Plus program is highly suggested for everyone that is starting a company.” Says Amy Slemko, owner of Intrinsic Fitness and Lifestyle. “The program covers all aspects of business. After attending all of the business meetings I was able to make my new business stronger than planned. I will be using the grant to pay for my gym’s door security system, with the extra I am able to pay off a portion of my start-up costs.”

The ten new successful participants for the Starter Company Plus program are as follows:

All in Bloom Florals

Donut Run

Intrinsic Fitness & Lifestyle

Kindful Psychology Services

Laser Beam Manifesting

myLocalsim

Sage Legal Solutions

Sarah and Dipity’s

Talus Prints

V Marie Co.

Participants include 8 start-ups and 2 expansion projects.