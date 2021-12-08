Thunder Bay – NEWS – With the arrival of snow, and the ongoing efforts of Thunder Bay roads crews to keep streets and sidewalks clear, calendar parking restrictions are in effect again.

Calendar parking restrictions for residential streets and priority route restrictions were put in effect Tuesday, December 7th.

The City of Thunder Bay implements calendar parking and priority route restrictions during the winter months to allow for snow plows to clear local streets more effectively.

Calendar parking ensures that when the plow arrives, at least one side of the street is clear of parked cars and the plow can clear one side per day.

Priority route restrictions prohibit vehicles from parking on either side of the road from 2 am – 7 am to allow for efficient snow plow access.

Some streets may have additional restrictions posted. Please follow the postings and signage for your area.

During times that snow plows are on the roadways, motorists are asked to drive with caution. Please stay at least 20 metres back and allow the plows room to manoeuvre.