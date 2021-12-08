GREENSTONE – Mining – Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the “Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural drill program for the Hercules gold project and to present its drill targets for the program.

“Gold’n Futures has conducted a thorough analyses of the historical work completed on the Hercules project in preparation of this inaugural drill program. During the summer and fall, the Company located and surveyed the trenches, the sample sites and the previous drill collars. The field team has also accurately mapped and plotted the principal gold zones, which, when combined with the remodeling of the historical drilling, has revealed significant new information. It is exciting to announce that we have strong evidence indicating the new structural controls of the gold zones. This new interpretation may be the key to defining the high-grade gold deposits.”

Commented, Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO

The Hercules gold occurrences on the Property are exposed in the trenches completed in 2006 to 2008 by Kodiak Exploration Limited. The veins are well-known for high grades and lateral continuity. Figure 1 is a plan of the central trench area of the famous Golden Mile vein over a strike length of more than 700 metres (“m”). Within the trench, grab samples returned assays ranging from 5.76 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) up to 7,599 g/t Au. Channel samples within the same trench area similarly ranged from 5.34 g/t Au over 1.6m up to 34.24 g/t Au over 11.1m. While surveying the trenches this summer, the Company’s geologists noted several instances of visible gold, confirming the tenor of the historical assay results.

The Gold’n Futures drill program is budgeted for approximately 2,200m and plans 14 drill holes to be completed in two phases. The Company expects the first round of drilling to comprise up to seven holes (1,000m) before the December holidays and resumption of the continuing program in mid-January. Figure 2 is a map of historical collars and the layout of the current drill program holes. The first holes, HR21-01 to HR21-05 are targeting gaps in the historical drilling and are intended to confirm the interpreted plunge of the high-grade vein system in the north-west part of the Golden Mile. The plunge of the high grade system appears to be in the order of 65o to the northwest, which if true, may be an important feature for the drill hole targeting later in 2022.

Around mid-January 2022, Gold’n Futures intends to resume the drilling and complete the inaugural program. Drill holes, HR21-06 to HR21-13 will be collared near the southeast end of the Golden Mile trench where a wide, high-grade channel sample returned 34.24 g/t Au over 11.1m. Approximately 100m of strike will be tested to depths ranging from 50m to 125m.