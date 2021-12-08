New York – COVID-19 Update – The World Health Organization reports, “Globally, weekly COVID-19 case incidence plateaued this week (29 November – 5 December 2021), with over 4 million confirmed new cases reported, similar to the number reported in the previous week’s figures”.

“However, new weekly deaths increased by 10% as compared to the previous week, with over 52 500 new deaths reported. As of 5 December, nearly 265 million confirmed cases and over 5.2 million deaths have been reported globally”.

Highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include: