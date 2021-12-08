New York – COVID-19 Update – The World Health Organization reports, “Globally, weekly COVID-19 case incidence plateaued this week (29 November – 5 December 2021), with over 4 million confirmed new cases reported, similar to the number reported in the previous week’s figures”.
“However, new weekly deaths increased by 10% as compared to the previous week, with over 52 500 new deaths reported. As of 5 December, nearly 265 million confirmed cases and over 5.2 million deaths have been reported globally”.
Highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Supporting Omicron variant detection and COVID-19 response in southern Africa
- Kenya increases uptake and equity for COVID-19 vaccinations through community-based approaches
- New oxygen production stations to be constructed in Yemen
- “Data for action”: WHO/Europe pilots enhanced Emergency Response Information Management System (ERIMS) with Azerbaijan under the Health Systems Connector/Act-Accelerator
- Home-based care for COVID-19 begins with community engagement in Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- Progress on a subset of indicators from the SPRP 2021 Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
- Updates on WHO’s financing to support countries in SPRP 2021 implementation and provision of critical supplies