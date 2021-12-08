NAPS Reports on November 24th Drug Warrants

Cat Lake – NEWS – On November 24, 2021, members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team and the Cat Lake Uniform Detachment Members executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants in the First Nation community of Cat Lake.

During the search of two residences, officers seized a large quantity of drugs suspected to be Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Oxycodone.

As a result of the investigation: Curtis SAKAKEESIC, 28 years of age, Sierra WESLEY, 26 years of age, Christopher SAKAKEESIC, 27 years of age and John SAKAKEESIC, 57 years of age, all from Cat Lake First Nation were arrested and each were charged with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Oxycodone, contrary to Sec. 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, contrary to Sec. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

All four accused were subsequently released on conditions and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 15, 2022 in Cat Lake, ON.

Sgt. Jackie George with NAPS states, “The search warrant was executed on November 24, 2021, and this was due to delay with court administration however, this is the earliest that this could be released”.

Cat Lake First Nation is located approximately 415 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario.