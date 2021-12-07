December 7, 2021 Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics

By
NetNewsLedger
-
142
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police had a busier Monday.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last report.

Daily update from 12/06/2021 to 12/07/2021

Recent incidents
13 arrow_up 7 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
7 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
6 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life