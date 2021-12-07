Sachigo Lake – Weather – Environment Canada has updated their Extreme Cold Warning for Far North Ontario. A very cold arctic air mass will remain over the area through mid week. Increased cloud cover may keep wind chill values from falling below minus 40 in the community of Peawanuck on Tuesday night.

4:49 AM EST Tuesday 07 December 2021

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Low temperatures of minus 30 to minus 34 with wind chill values near minus 45.