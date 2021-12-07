Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A cold day across the region.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay will have mainly sunny skies on Tuesday. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h a welcome respite after the snow storm. The high will be minus 15, however the wind chill will feel like minus 29 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite to exposed skin, so bundle up for that walk.

Remember too, your pets are going to feel the cold too.

Clear skies with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of minus 25. The wind chill will make it feel more like minus 22 in the evening and minus 30 overnight. There is risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies in Fort Frances for Tuesday. Light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 14 however, the wind chill will feel like minus 31 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon.

With the wind chill there is a risk of frostbite.

Increasing cloudiness late in the evening with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 30 overnight. Bundle up to prevent frostbite.

Washaho Cree Nation

Extreme Cold Warning

A very cold arctic air mass will remain over the area through mid week. Increased cloud cover may keep wind chill values from falling below minus 40 in the community of Peawanuck on Tuesday night.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Extreme cold is expected. Low temperatures of minus 30 to minus 34 with wind chill values near minus 45.

Fort Severn, Peawanuck and locations north of the communities of Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, Webequie and Attawapiskat.

Tonight through Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Mainly clear skies with winds from the west at 20 km/h. The high if you want to call it that will be minus 24. The wind chill will be at minus 46 in the morning and minus 36 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes so bundling up is critical.

For the evening, expect partly cloudy skies. Wind will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 38 in the evening and minus 45 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will see a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of minus 18. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 32 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

A few clouds in the evening. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 24 in the evening and minus 32 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite.