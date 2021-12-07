Thunder Bay – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay is pleased to announce the release of the 2022 Snow Sculpture Competition Call to Artists. The City’s Recreation & Culture Division will host the tenth annual Snow Sculpture Competition at the Waterfront on Family Day weekend in February.

SnowDay embraces winter with fun outdoor programming designed to get people outside and enjoying the season. The event’s main attraction is the snow sculpture creations. Professional artists, professional artist-led teams, organizations and community groups are encouraged to apply. 2022’s competition has an open theme, allowing artists to submit a variety of fun, family-friendly concepts.

Changes to this year’s call include adding a separate application for Community Groups who wish to participate. “In previous years, we have not had a lot of uptake from community groups; we hope the separate application process makes it easier for these groups to apply,” said Louisa Costanzo, the City’s Cultural Development & Events Supervisor. “As always, we are excited to see all the submissions. The snow sculptures are a big hit and draw to the park on Family Day weekend. The tenth annual competition will continue this tradition.”

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm. For more information and to view the full application package, please visitthunderbay.ca/calltoartists. Thunder Bay teams are strongly encouraged to apply.