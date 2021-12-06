December 6, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Update

By
NNL Staff
-
137
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A fairly quiet Sunday for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last report on Sunday.

Daily update from 12/05/2021 to 12/06/2021

Recent incidents
4 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
0 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life