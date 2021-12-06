Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The winter storm warning for the City of Thunder Bay, Superior West, and Atikokan regions have ended.

Thunder Bay Weather

A few flurries will be ending this morning then skies will be clearing. There will be local blowing snow this morning with winds from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature will fall to minus 17 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low minus 24. Wind chill near minus 28. There will be a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -16 this morning in Fort Frances. There will be a few snow flurries ending this morning then clearing skies. As well there will be local blowing snow this morning. Winds will be from the northwest blowing at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 18. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 27 overnight. There will be a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.



Washaho Cree Nation

It is -31 in Washaho as of 5:30 am EST. There is an extreme Cold Warning in effect.

Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High of only 27. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 39 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes to any exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds from the west at 20 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 42 this evening and minus 47 overnight. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -19 in Dryden this morning. A few flurries will be ending this morning then skies will be clearing. Local blowing snow this morning with winds from the north at 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. This means a risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight, skies will be cloudy. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 24. Wind chill near minus 35. Risk of frostbite continues for exposed skin, bundle up.