Thunder Bay – Roads Update – Winter driving conditions will impact travel today. Crews are out clearing snow.

Update: #Incident #Shabaqua #Raith #HWY17 WB lane remains partially blocked between Raith Road and Dog River Road due to a collision. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys https://t.co/ze1fkXfbE9 — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 6, 2021

Fort Frances Calendar Parking

The Fort Frances Bylaw Department and the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police wish to remind the driving public that calendar parking is in effect year round. With the recent snow fall, the Town of Fort Frances will be doing snow clearing throughout the week. Those in contravention of parking signs could be ticketed and towed. Please cooperate with calendar parking signs and exercise caution when near snow plowing equipment. Those that are clearing their driveways with All Terrain Vehicle are also reminded they do need to adhere to provincial laws with Helmets, Valid Insurance and Registration under the Off Road Vehicle Act of Ontario if they are on the streets of Ontario.

