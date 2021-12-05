Atikokan – Weather – Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for Atikokan and region.

The earlier advisory has been upgraded.

5:30 AM EST Sunday 05 December 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Snow is expected to begin this morning and becomes heavy at times tonight. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected by the time the snow tapers off on Monday morning.

The snow is due to a low pressure system that will track east across the Great Lakes today and tonight.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.