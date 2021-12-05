Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A large winter storm system is tracking into the region this morning. Snowfall warnings are in effect for the City of Thunder Bay, and Superior West. There are also weather advisories out for Nipigon, Rossport, Schreiber, Atikokan, Upsala, Raith and Quetico.

Right across the top of Lake Superior as well there are weather advisories and a Snow Squall warning for Sault Ste Marie.

For Sunday into Monday, travel along highways in the region is going to be impacted. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Ask yourself, “Is this trip really necessary?”

Thunder Bay

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. Southeasterly winds over Lake Superior will boost snowfall amounts for the Lakehead area. Heavy snow Sunday and Sunday night with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected along with local occasional blowing snow.

It is -14 at 03:30 am EST in Thunder Bay. Skies will becoming cloudy in the morning then snow at times heavy. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.

For Sunday night there will be snow at times heavy ending before morning then cloudy skies. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 before morning. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -9 in Fort Frances. For Sunday, the forecast is for 5 to 10 centimetres of snow. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see periods of snow ending near midnight and then cloudy skies. Another 2 to 4 centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then increasing to 40 gusting to 70 near midnight. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 6 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -16 in Sachigo Lake this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 22. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 30 in the afternoon. With the windchill there is a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

For Sunday night expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries early in the evening. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 30 in the evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -13 this morning in Dryden. Snow with total amounts of 5 centimetres is expected for Sunday. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon.

Periods of snow will be ending near midnight then cloudy skies. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the evening then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near midnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 10 in the evening and minus 28 overnight. With the wind there will be a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.