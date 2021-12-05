Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued weather warnings and advisories across much of Western Ontario…. There are SNOWFALL WARNINGS in effect for Atikokan, Quetico Park, Raith, Upsala, and the City of Thunder Bay.

The storm will be tracking across the region.

This weather radar video shows the projected storm path.

To the east of the city Nipigon, Rossport and on to the east where in Sault Ste Marie there are Snow Squall Warnings in effect today is a day to decide just how critical that trip you might have been planning really is.