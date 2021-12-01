December 1, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Crime Investigation

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report a slightly quieter day Tuesday.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/30/2021 to 12/01/2021

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
7 arrow_up 7 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
3 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 8 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life