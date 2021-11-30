Fort Frances – NEWS. – On November 22, 2021, at approximately 9: 50 PM, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a traffic complainant in the Township of Alberton. Rainy River District officers located the motor vehicle on Kings Highway 611S. Officers at the scene conducted a mandatory Alcohol Screening Test on the driver. The driver failed and was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances Detachment.

As a result, Zander Chalupsky, age 23, of the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls, is charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a), and Impaired Operation with Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 20, 2021, in Fort Frances On.