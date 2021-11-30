Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region as we wind down November.

Thunder Bay

There will be periods of snow ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Up to two centimetres of snow is possible. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Increasing cloudiness for Tuesday might with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow beginning after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 14 in the evening.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries early in the morning then sunny. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 4 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies Tuesday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Periods of light snow beginning in the evening then changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 5 with temperature rising to minus 3 by morning. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 7 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

Increasing cloudiness early in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 17 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 7 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 12.

Increasing cloudiness into the evening with periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.