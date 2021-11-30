Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police have charged a local youth after discovering his reports of an abduction were fabricated.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Parkdale area just before 11:25 pm on Monday, November 29 following reports of a female being abducted.

When police arrived at the scene they located a male youth, who informed officers that a female he was with had been abducted by unknown individuals in a white pick-up truck. As part of the investigation, an outside law enforcement agency was contacted to assist.

Further investigation found evidence that contradicted the youth’s statements. Police later learned the alleged victim did not exist, and that no such abduction had occurred.

A 16-year-old Thunder Bay male has been charged with:

• Mischief Reporting Offence

• Obstruct Peace Officer x 2

The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to remind the public that falsely reporting incidents of crime is a criminal offence.

The investigations that go into reported abductions can be extensive and very taxing on police resources. This can also be true for fabricated criminal incidents discussed and shared on social media.