KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwest Health Unit is reporting 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area.

Since last update, the health unit has received reports of:

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Dryden / Red Lake region

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora region

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the District of Rainy River

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.