November 29, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Update

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with 14 incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/28/2021 to 11/29/2021

Recent incidents
14 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
2 Robbery
Property & Theft
0 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
11 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
11 Quality of Life