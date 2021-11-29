Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As November winds down, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Mainly sunny skies to start the morning. There will be increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a 40 per cent chance of light snow in the afternoon. There will be periods of light snow beginning late in the afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High of zero. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning.

For Monday night there will be more periods of light snow ending in the evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -11 to start Monday in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow in the morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning.

Monday night will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late in the evening and overnight. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the evening. Low minus 5 with temperature rising to minus 2 by morning. Wind chill near minus 12.

Washaho Cree Nation

It is -14 this morning in Washaho Cree Nation. Overcast skies with winds at up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 22.

Cloudy skies for Monday night with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Periods of snow beginning near midnight with about two centimetres likely. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Temperature rising to minus 10 by morning. Wind chill near minus 20.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies are in store for the area today. There is a 40 per cent chance of light snow in the morning along with periods of light snow beginning near noon. Amount of up to two centimetres are likely. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 4 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies on Monday night with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late in the evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 4 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.