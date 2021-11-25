Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a freezing drizzle alert still in effect for areas just to the west of Thunder Bay.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring. Freezing drizzle mixed with light snow will move out of the area overnight.

Thunder Bay

Clear skies are in store for Thunder Bay for Thursday. Winds will become northwest blowing at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High of minus 9. Wind chill minus 21 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Clear skies will continue Thursday evening. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies in Fort Frances to start Thursday. However those clouds should be clearing by noon. Winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

A few clouds to start the evening on Thursday with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 27 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -19 to start your morning in Sachigo Lake. Skies will be clear with winds light up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 31 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Clear skies for the start of Thursday evening. It will however become partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill near minus 30. There will be a risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies to start the morning in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Skies will be clearing late in the afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 27 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

A few clouds and increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 17 in the evening and minus 27 overnight.