ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE – It is with profound sadness to announce that former Anishinabek Nation Head Getzit Mishomis Gordon Waindubence (Shiikenh) has begun his journey into the Spirit World today at his home in Sheguiandah First Nation surrounded by the warmth and love of his family.

“It is during this time that we send our thoughts and love to his family and loved ones. We are forever grateful to his family for selflessly sharing their patriarch with us in this lifetime,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. “As his journey to the Spirit World begins, he will be greatly missed earthside. His Spirit will have many songs and prayers in his honour from across the Anishinabek Nation that will help guide him along his way. His teachings and kindness extended to each of our 39 communities and beyond and will continue to be shared well into the future. On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, we express our unending gratitude to Getzit and his loving family. Baa maa pii.”

Getzit always had a grand vision for the Anishinabek Nation. He travelled across all of Turtle Island to visit Anishinabek to gain knowledge through ceremony and song. He gave the Anishinabek Nation Leadership direction on how to build a nation — one filled with deeply-rooted tradition, culture, and Anishinaabemowin. He sought to bring back the Dodemaag (Clan) system and create an Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin (constitution) in order to strengthen traditional governance. Getzit provided education and awareness of Treaties and the importance of not only our relationship with settler governments, but especially amongst each other as Anishinaabe people and with Mother Earth. Getzit lived by and embodied the Seven Grandfather Teachings in his day-to-day activities and in his Teachings he shared with anyone who had the willingness to listen and learn. Those fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate in Getzit’s Dodemaag Teachings, ceremonies, or share in some cedar tea with him, will know that he also had a great sense of humour and infectious laugh.

Last week, the Anishinabek Nation proclaimed June 6 the Anishinabek Nation holiday, Anishinabek Giizhigad, in honour of the historic proclamation of the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin.

Although Getzit imparted everlasting knowledge and made impactful contributions in many areas at the Anishinabek Nation, one of his greatest contributions is the guidance and dedication he shared in the development of the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin and the Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe (One Anishinaabe Family). The Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin was developed in consultation with Anishinabek First Nations leaders and citizens over the course of 13 years. Throughout this period, the consultations process was done according to proper protocols, rules, order, and ceremonies, including Dodemaag (Clan) teachings led by Getzit.

In 2011, the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin Preamble, Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe, was approved by Chiefs-in-Assembly. The Preamble contains instructions on how to live according to the Laws the Creator has given to the Anishinabek. Getzit sat with an Elders Council to create the Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe, which provides the context and the spirit and intent in which the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin is understood.

The Anishinabek Nation will be eternally grateful for the Teachings, leadership, and friendship received from Getzit throughout the years and will honour him by carrying those Teachings and continuing the work he so strongly supported.

The Anishinabek Nation offices will be closed for the remainder of this week.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.