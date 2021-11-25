November 25, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Update

By
NetNewsLedger
-
126
Thunder Bay Police Service 911

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police responded to 9 incidents over the past 24 hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/24/2021 to 11/25/2021

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life