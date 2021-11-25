OTTAWA – POLITICS – The Green Party of Canada is delighted to announce the appointment of Amita Kuttner as Interim Leader.

Dr. Kuttner is an astrophysicist and founder of the Moonlight Institute, a non-profit that explores frameworks to adapt to the climate crisis. They were a candidate in last year’s leadership contest to elect a successor to Elizabeth May. They also served as the Green Party’s science and innovation critic and ran as the party’s candidate in the B.C. riding of Burnaby-North Seymour in the 2019 general election.

Their appointment will mark a number of firsts. At 30 years and 11 months, they are the youngest, the first trans person and the first person of east Asian descent to lead a national political party.

“I am honoured to have been selected to lead our party during this time of transition and renewal,” said Dr. Kuttner. “I take on this responsibility fully aware of the magnitude of the challenges we are facing but convinced that we will overcome them and emerge stronger, more united and more confident about our vital role in national politics.

“Canada needs the Green Party and I will work tirelessly with our leadership, staff, members and supporters to ensure that the next Leader takes the reins of a party that is united around Green values and around our commitment to addressing the climate emergency, driving progress towards decolonization and promoting social justice.”

Announcing the appointment, Federal Council President Lorraine Rekmans said: “The selection of Amita Kuttner as our new Interim Leader is an important step forward in reinvigorating our party. We will work closely with them and I am very pleased that they will be bringing their expertise to our collective efforts to rebuild the federal Green Party.

“Amita has the political and life experience that makes them supremely qualified to guide our party through a period of renewal, helping to reconnect with our membership, implement reforms in our approach to equity, diversity, and inclusion within the party, and prepare for the next leadership contest.”

Ms. Rekmans said that the appointment of the Interim Leader was conducted in the spirit of openness and fairness. “All Green Party members were invited to apply or to recommend a candidate. Of the 20 excellent applicants from across the country, half were from equity-seeking groups, a third were bilingual, half were under 50 years of age, and several were very qualified youth candidates.”

The party’s constitution stipulates that a leadership contest must start within six months of the appointment of the Interim Leader.

