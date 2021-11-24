Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings for the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -6 this morning as we head to a high of +4. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. Winds will becoming north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of light snow. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies and -2 this morning in Fort Frances. There is a 70 per cent chance of light snow. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Sandy Lake

It is -18 in Sandy Lake this morning. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 34 overnight.There is a risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -4 in Dryden this morning. Skies will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of light snow. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h. Temperature falling to minus 10 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 26 overnight.