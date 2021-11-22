November 22, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police responded to seven incidents over the past twenty-four hours. This does not include traffic responses or drug busts.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/21/2021 to 11/22/2021

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up -4 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
