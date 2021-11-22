ATIKOKAN – NEWS – On November 21, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a traffic complainant in the Town of Atikokan. Rainy River District officers located a motor vehicle in a business parking lot on Mackenzie Avenue, Atikokan . Officers commenced an investigation and a driver was arrested at the scene. An Atikokan resident was brought to the Atikokan Detachment for further tests

As a result, Angela Bradshaw, age 52, of Atikokan On, is charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol or Drug, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a), and Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 12, 2022, in Atikokan On.