Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to eight calls over the past twenty four hours. This report does not include traffic calls or missing person calls.
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.
Daily update from 11/20/2021 to 11/21/2021
|Recent incidents
|8
|
|-3 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|2
|
|4 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|5
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|5
|Quality of Life