November 21, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to eight calls over the past twenty four hours. This report does not include traffic calls or missing person calls.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/20/2021 to 11/21/2021

Recent incidents
8 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life