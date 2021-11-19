Thunder Bay – Sports – ThunderBolt swimmers Luke Foulds and Kaitlyn Luu have been selected for the first ‘In-Person’ training camp for athletes eligible for the 2022 Canada Summer games. Swim Ontario announced the return of an “In-Person” training camp for the first time since January of 2020. The camp will take place on Friday November 19th, 2021 at the Toronto Pam AM Sports Centre.

This camp focuses on Canada Games eligible swimmers in preparation for the selection of a team to represent Ontario at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara. This “Stroke Camp” will bring together the 20(10 Female/10 Male) highest ranked freestylers and 20(10 Female/10 Male) highest ranked stroke/IM swimmers for this training opportunity. Swimmers will take part in pool and classroom sessions focused on providing provincial video feedback and mental skills preparation.

“I am thrilled be have been selected for this camp,” stated an exuberant Kaitlyn Luu. “The last two years have been really tough with the lack of training and competition. I am really looking forward to this opportunity,” added Luu.

“I am happy to have been selected for this training camp,” said Luke Foulds. “I have missed being able to compete and travel outside of Thunder Bay. I’m looking forward to improving my skills and working with new coaches.”

The next in person camp will be in January 2022 with final selection of Team Ontario occurring between March to May, 2022.

“This is a great opportunity for athletes from the north to travel to Southern Ontario and train with the best in the province,” said coach John Mcleod. “I am very pleased two of our athletes were selected.”

This is one more accolade for Kaitlyn Luu who earlier this year was selected to participate in a virtual training camp: Swimming Canada Paris and Beyond. This was a virtual distance freestyle training camp with the goal to provide important basic aerobic training information for our next generation of swimmers. The highlight of the Camp was a session with Olympian Summer McIntosh.

“Nomination to this Swimming Canada camp is a validation to all the hard work Kaitlyn has put into herself and her training over the last season. This sets her up very well to have one of the best seasons of her young career,” stated Head Thunder Bolt coach John McLeod. I’m most impressed with her positive attitude to these challenging workouts and her aptitude in hitting some remarkable times in the early stages of this season.”