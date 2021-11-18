Vancouver – Living – The Canadian Red Cross has launched the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal to support those impacted by the recent severe rainfall across the British Columbia southern coast and interior regions, which resulted in multiple flooding events, landslides, power outages, and other incidents.

“The devastating flooding in the coastal and interior regions of B.C. has resulted in thousands of British Columbians being displaced. The Red Cross is committed to helping during this urgent time of need,” says Pat Quealey, Vice President, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross.

The Red Cross is working to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and to provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency, and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

Canadians wishing to help are encouraged to make a financial donation to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.