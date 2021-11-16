PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has updated the Snowfall Warning in effect for Pickle Lake.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Significant snowfall this afternoon through Wednesday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, will keep spreading northeast, reaching Pickle Lake later this afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by the time the snow tapers off on Wednesday morning.

Periods of light snow will continue through Wednesday giving additional minor accumulations.

There is also a Weather Advisory in effect for Sioux Lookout.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Snow will continue today into this evening. Strong wind gusts will also result in blowing snow over exposed areas this afternoon and evening.

Total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm are possible by late this evening with the heaviest snow expected during the evening hours. Snow possibly mixed with ice pellets will continue this afternoon before transitioning to snow tonight. Flurries will continue through Wednesday giving additional minor accumulations.

Both Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake are the air transportation hubs for Northern Ontario. While Sioux Lookout is mainly the passenger hub, Pickle Lake is the primary freight hub for the north.

If you are travelling by air or expecting freight, you may wish to contact your airline.