Thunder Bay – NEWS – Robert Ivan Bannon, a twenty-five-year old Fort William First Nation man was arrested Monday night by OPP and APS officers.

Bannon was sought by APS and OPP following a family dispute on November 13, 2021.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, who is an offender currently before the courts, had apparently left the scene on foot.

Bannon was wearing a court-ordered tracking device at the time, which he allegedly cut off after eluding police.

Bannon was currently wanted for a number of offences because of the incident, and in reference to breaching court orders. It is likely he will now face additional charges.

Bannon had released from custody on bail following his arrest over a shooting incident in Thunder Bay earlier this year.

TBPS officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the first incident just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 in the 500 block of Gore Street West following reports of possible shots being fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a light-grey SUV was observed leaving the scene prior to their arrival.

Officers were dispatched to the second incident at about 10:10 pm on Sunday, May 2 in the areal of the 100 block of Limbrick Street following reports of possible shots fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a white SUV was observed leaving the area following the incident.

A release from custody for 25-year-old Robert Ivan Bannon who faces a number of charges was decided by the courts.

Bannon was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of firearm without a licence, careless storage of a firearm, possession of firearm with knowledge its possession is unauthorized, reckless discharged of firearm, and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.