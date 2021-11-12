November 12, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to 13 incidents over the past 24 hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/11/2021 to 11/12/2021

Recent incidents
13 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
2 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
8 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
8 Quality of Life