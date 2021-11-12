Thunder Bay – ROADS UPDATE – Road crews are continuing efforts to get highways open.
Highway 17 has Re-Opened
Cleared: #Closure #Kenora #Hwy17 all lanes have reopened in both directions from Manitoba Border to Sistonens Corners. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 12, 2021
Highway 71 Now Open
Cleared: #Closure #FortFrances #HWY71, from Fort Frances to #Kenora, Hwy has fully reopened. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 12, 2021
Roads are expected to be slippery with snow covered sections across the region.