Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Winter storm conditions have closed highways from Sistonen’s Corner in Western Ontario to the Trans Canada Highway in Manitoba.

At 11:00 AM CST Road Closures

Highway 17 remains closed from Sistonen’s Corner to the Manitoba Boundary. In addition the Trans Canada Highway from the Ontario Boundary to Falcon Lake in Manitoba remains closed.

Highway 11 is closed from Shabaqua Corner to Fort Frances.

Travel by highway across the region is impacted.

In Manitoba, the winter conditions have these highways closed:

The following highways are closed as of Friday morning:

Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border;

Highway 1 from Brandon to Sidney;

Highway 2 from Starbuck to Highway 240;

Highway 3 from Sperling to Highway 34;

Highway 5 from Highway 353 to Highway 68;

Highway 10 through Riding Mountain National Park;

Highway 13 from Highway 1 to Carman;

Highway 14 from Highway 3 to Rosenfeld;

Highway 16 from Highway 50 to Highway 10;

Highway 23 from Highway 5 to Highway 336;

Highway 30 from the U.S. border to Rosenfeld;

Highway 32 from the U.S. border to Winkler;

Highway 34 from Highway 23 to Highway 3;

Highway 201 from Altona to Highway 242;

Highway 244 from Highway 245 to Manitou;

Highway 428 from Winkler to Roland; and

Highway 432 from Highway 23 to Morden.

NetNewsLedger will endeavour to keep you up-to-date on highway closures and opening times.

The reality today is there are transport trucks and other vehicles stacked up around the region. Travel until the storm is over and roads are cleared is going to remain problematic.