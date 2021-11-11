SHOAL LAKE FN – Power has been out in Shoal Lake First Nation for just over an hour.

The power came on for about an hour and went back off, it’s been reported and the new estimated restore time is now 4 pm Friday.

The back up plan is now initiated and those without heat source can stay at the Harvey Redsky Memorial School gym.

Sheldon will be cooking and be on supervisory site. Cathy has also donated deer meat for the meal.

Please feel free to come help cook breakfast in the morning.

Miigwetch to school staff for making the school available to keep our members warm,