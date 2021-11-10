Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 1500 block of Rankin Street just before 3:15 am on Wednesday, November 10 following reports of multiple gunshots.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred overnight on the city’s south-side.

When police arrived a scene was quickly established and contained. A significant police presence may remain, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or have home surveillance or dash cam footage of the area, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21070190. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.