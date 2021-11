Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin hit another high at $68,990.90. Trading in the cryptocurrency is up in overnight trading at $68,347.50.

It is not just Bitcoin that is enjoying a bull market rally.

Ether, which is a native currency of ethereum’s blockchain also hit a record high of $4,840, surpassing the $4,800 level for the first time. The crypto token traded about 1.3% higher in the last 24 hours at a price of $4,805.