Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay appears in the sights of a major rainstorm.

In October a rainfall on the Thanksgiving weekend flooded parts of Intercity.

Thunder Bay City Manager Norm Gale states, “There are no specific things we do in advance of adverse weather. This is a long game. The city has been increasing its spending on infrastructure spending every year, and this include storm water management”.

“City workers are ready to respond to any adverse occurrences,” shared Gale.

Environment Canada says that up to 100mm of rain, or almost six inches of precipitation is possible for this November storm.

So, what should you do to protect your home?

First step is to make sure that the rain gutters are clear.

Second is to make sure leaves are not going to clog sewers near your home.

Make sure that your drain spouts will direct water away from your basement or foundation.

Is your sump pump working? Good time to check is now – once your basement is flooding it is likely too late.

For businesses in the Intercity area, it might be an idea today to check that your local storm sewers are not clogged or blocked with leaves.

The October storm caused flooding in the Intercity area.